THISION® L ECO – Built for the contractor

ELCO Heating Solutions has launched the new THISION® L ECO to bolster its light commercial range of wall mounted gas condensing boilers. The new model has been specifically introduced with the needs of the contractor in mind, by including high quality components for long term durability, simple installation and maintenance, as well as an extremely competitive price point.

The new boiler is available in three outputs from 66kW to 130kW, with each version utilising state-of-the-art design to produce a class-leading unit. A robust stainless steel heat exchanger provides long term performance and efficiency, while a flue non-return valve, built-in modulating pump and on-board cascade controls ensure this new boiler is a practical fit for a wide range of commercial applications.

The THISION® L ECO’s heat exchanger has a unique HEX geometry, combined with a flatbed burner, allowing it to operate at maximum efficiency while keeping NOx and CO emissions extremely low. For rapid servicing and maintenance, a specially designed internal configuration provides easy access to key components, as well as allow simple removal of the burner. Furthermore, a ‘Turn-Click Logic’ ensures no tools are required to replace the boiler’s electrodes.

Commenting on the new model, Ian Bradley, Managing Director at ELCO Heating Solutions, said: “We’ve introduced this new boiler for a particular need identified within in the marketplace, where contractors want a high quality and durable unit at a competitive price for their commercial projects. The THISION® L ECO ticks all the boxes; it’s incredibly well constructed and is sure to impress customers with its blend of durability and many built-in features.”

THISION® L ECO is designed specifically for commercial environments, with ‘plug and play’ cascade arrangements up to 960kW. This capability is enhanced via extensive cascade control options, which provide simple system optimisation, alongside programming and full diagnostic capabilities. Control through a building management system (BMS) is also possible by using Opentherm, On/Off or 0-10V connections.

For lifetime efficiency and low maintenance schedules, the THISION® L ECO utilises high quality materials throughout. Standout features include specially engineered smooth tubes in the heat exchanger, which ensure direct heat transfer, while a hydraulic chamber optimises water turbulence and maintains the lowest possible pressure drop.

All boilers are supplied with a five year warranty on the heat exchanger.

For more information on the THISION® L ECO and ELCO’s full range of gas condensing boilers, please visit www.elco.co.uk, or contact 01268 546700.