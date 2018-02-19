The problem of achieving a uniformly well-ventilated space beneath a perforated ceiling is resolved with a unique development by Gilberts.

The new GTD (Gilberts Tile Diffuser) provides a virtually invisible means of incorporating ventilators into a perforated ceiling. Uniquely, via Gilberts’ development and application of air distribution solutions, it ensures optimal ventilation of the interior below, without any cold spots.

“The technology we’ve employed in the GTD enables an uninterrupted and seamless ceiling grid, so it is completely unobtrusive. The GTD range delivers great performance, even where there is little free ventilation area, but our innovative technology means that a fresh atmosphere is constant, without draughts. Most people won’t even know there is a vent there!” explains Gilberts’ Sales Director Ian Rogers.

Gilberts GTD features a bespoke impeller, positioned directly against the perforated tile- be it 300 wide plank or 600 x 600 tile. The impeller builds on patented technology Gilberts already incorporates in its GS range of swirl diffusers.

The impeller helps produce a radial blow pattern with coanda, thereby overcoming the traditional issue of cold air ‘dumping’. It ensures optimal performance, even when requiring a temperature reduction of 10°Δt.