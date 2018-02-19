The Water Management Society (WMS) today announced that it has introduced a second module to its City & Guilds accredited training course, ‘HTM 04-01 Water Hygiene Training: Managing and Controlling the Risk of Waterborne Pathogens in Water Systems’. This additional one-day course will cover the sampling, detection and enumeration of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Legionella pneumophila according to the most probable number (MPN) method, and can be undertaken alongside the existing first module, or as a stand-alone course. The topics covered in the new course will include: • Background information and problems in healthcare with specific references to P. aeruginosa and L. pneumophila • Sampling techniques: ISO 5667-1 / ISO 19458, BS 7952 and HTM 04-01 • The description and assessment of aseptic technique and practical instruction and guidance for: o Sampling, testing and reporting of P. aeruginosa (MPN method) o Sampling, testing and reporting of L. pneumophila (MPN method) The inaugural new course, which will conclude with a 60-minute written exam, will be held on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017. In 2018, there will be four opportunities to attend the two modules on successive days: March 6th/7th; June 19th/20th; September 26th/27th; and November 6th/7th. Successful delegates will also be awarded six Continual Professional Development (CPD) points per day that they opt to attend. For further information, visit: https://www.wmsoc.org.uk/legionella-training-courses/all/528/
The problem of achieving a uniformly well-ventilated space beneath a perforated ceiling is resolved with a unique development by Gilberts.
The new GTD (Gilberts Tile Diffuser) provides a virtually invisible means of incorporating ventilators into a perforated ceiling. Uniquely, via Gilberts’ development and application of air distribution solutions, it ensures optimal ventilation of the interior below, without any cold spots.
“The technology we’ve employed in the GTD enables an uninterrupted and seamless ceiling grid, so it is completely unobtrusive. The GTD range delivers great performance, even where there is little free ventilation area, but our innovative technology means that a fresh atmosphere is constant, without draughts. Most people won’t even know there is a vent there!” explains Gilberts’ Sales Director Ian Rogers.
Gilberts GTD features a bespoke impeller, positioned directly against the perforated tile- be it 300 wide plank or 600 x 600 tile. The impeller builds on patented technology Gilberts already incorporates in its GS range of swirl diffusers.
The impeller helps produce a radial blow pattern with coanda, thereby overcoming the traditional issue of cold air ‘dumping’. It ensures optimal performance, even when requiring a temperature reduction of 10°Δt.