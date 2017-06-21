The programmable EasyZAPP – making Energy Saving Easy

DANLERS are pleased to announce the launch of their EasyZAPP range of PIR occupancy switches. Designed for the automatic control of lighting or other connected loads, these controls are remotely set-up or adjusted using a free app on an Android phone or tablet.

EasyZAPP products work as presence detector switches and can be adjusted for settings such as photocell override, time lag and maintained lux levels (dimmable versions only).

The phone or tablet can also be used as a remote control on/off override, or to configure several EasyZAPP controls at the same time. The products are straightforward to install and generally make use of existing wiring, making them suitable for either retrofit or new installations.

The EasyZAPP range includes switching only controls and dimming controls available for either DALI, 1-10VDC or DSI dimmable ballasts. Mounting options include: ceiling flush, ceiling surface, high bay and batten mount variants.

