The heat is on with the new Martindale DT Series Thermometers

From HVAC servicing to Legionella testing, two new models make it easy to take reliable temperature measurements wherever you are working.

The DT173 single input and DT175 dual input K Type digital thermometers are new additions to Martindale Electric’s comprehensive thermometry range for contact and non-contact measurements and thermography.

Built for ease of use and performance, the new series of hand-held digital thermometers from Martindale Electric provides users with a range of enhanced features to meet the latest demands for temperature measurement in industrial, commercial and public premises.

Supplied with bead thermocouples as standard, the new thermometers are also compatible with the full range of Martindale K Type probes including air, penetration, clamp and surface probes, ensuring simple measurement solutions for every application.

The two new high performance digital thermometers are supplied in a tough holster with built-in stand. The backlit display has large digits for easy viewing in all environments.

The DT175 dual input digital thermometer allows users to take readings from two type K thermocouples at the same time, for example the input and output of heating equipment and other systems. When used with the handy differential mode, readings can be used to show the effectiveness of heating and cooling systems.

Both models can be used to record minimum, maximum and average values to identify extremes of temperature and a handy Hold functions to freeze the displayed value. Readings can be displayed in either Centigrade of Fahrenheit.

The new thermometers form part of the latest environmental range from Martindale Electric, which is designed to assess all the key parameters that contribute to the quality of the indoor built environment and ensure compliance with health & safety regulations.

Click here for further information on the range of digital thermometers and probes available from Martindale Electric.