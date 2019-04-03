The City of London Corporation approves ‘The Tulip’ building

The City of London Corporation has approved an application from Foster + Partners for their development on 20 Bury Street including the adjacent land, in the City of London. The building will have a total height of 305.3 metres making it the second tallest building in Western Europe after the Shard.

It was decided yesterday (2 April 2019) at the City Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee following a vote of 18-7 to approve the project – dubbed ‘The Tulip’ – which is anticipated to welcome 1.2 million visitors per annum. The development will include a viewing platform with rotating pods, a restaurant and sky bar, cycle parking and shower facilities, a new pocket park at street level, publicly accessible rooftop terrace, and an entire floor dedicated to education facilities during school hours, which will also serve as a resource for local community groups and charities, into the late afternoon.

The development was approved with a number of planning conditions to limit any potential adverse impact to the community. These include off-peak servicing to limit the number of vehicle deliveries at busy times, ticket sale restrictions during peak hours to avoid pedestrian congestion, accessible facilities for disabled persons, concessions for young children, students and senior citizens, and stringent internal and external security measures.

Planning Committee Chairman, Chris Hayward, said: “After a lengthy and robust debate, the committee agreed to approve this truly unique visitor attraction. One of my key objectives as Chairman of the Planning and Transportation Committee has been to enable the continued transformation of the City of London into a place which welcomes members of the public on weekends as during the week. This building has the potential to play an important role in realising our vision of the Square Mile as a vibrant 24/7 city.”