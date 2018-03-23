The BCIA Awards 2018 finalists announced

The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) has announced the finalists for the prestigious BCIA Awards 2018.
This year’s awards received a record-breaking number of entries which showcased excellence across the sector. The judging panel had an extremely tough task to select the best candidates for each category and after much deliberation shortlisted 43 finalists in nine categories.
The finalists are:
Independent Building Controls & BEMS Installer of the Year
Sponsored by CentraLine by Honeywell
Building Management Solutions Integrators (BMSI)
Chartwell Controls
Comfort Controls (Midlands) Ltd
Global Associates
Kendra Energy Solutions Ltd
SCS Group Ltd
Best Service & Maintenance Provider
Sponsored by Western Automation
AIS BMS
Comfort Controls Ltd
Demand Logic
Kendra Energy Solutions
Matrix Control Solutions
Pillinger Controls Ltd
Technical Innovation of the Year – Projects
Sponsored by Johnson Controls
Hilton Hotel, Room Energy Management Controls – Comfort Controls
Installation at 155 Moorgate – Demand Logic
University of Liverpool, Greenbank Student Village – Impact Control Systems
Bloomberg Connected Building – One Sightsolutions
Air Quality (AQ) Monitoring System – One Sightsolutions
Urban Science Building, Newcastle – Matrix Control Solutions/En Tech
Technical Innovation of the Year – Products
Sponsored by BCIA
ACIS T4TWDS, Tier 4 Treated Water Distribution System – Airedale International Air Conditioning
Chartwell Secure – Chartwell Ltd
Global spaces – Global Associates
Bubll – Econowise Drives & Controls
BCM Building Control Module – iaconnects Ltd
Desigo DXR terminal unit controller – Siemens Building Technologies
Energy Management Award
Sponsored by Priva
Mace at 155 Moorgate, London – Demand Logic
Inverter & BMS upgrade at University of Westminster – Global Associates
Project Aether at Pets at Home – Ignite Energy
AXON Implementation at London Bridge City – Next Control Systems
E.ON’s business energy efficiency specialists working with Tesco Stores Ltd – Matrix Control Solutions
London School of Economics – Portal Building Controls
Contribution to Training Award
Sponsored by Siemens Building Technologies
Acuity Brands Lighting/Distech Controls
Gemco Intelligent Buildings Group
One Sightsolutions Ltd
The Sontay Academy
Engineer of the Year
Sponsored by Trend Control Systems
Andy Kempton– Comfort Controls
Mark Johnson – Chartwell Controls
John Mogg – Building Management Solutions Integrators (BMSI)
David Grinsted – Kendra Energy Solutions
Tony McDermott – Laplace Solutions
Stuart Young – Schneider Electric
Miles Moss – Detail Design Engineering
Young Engineer of the Year
Sponsored by BCIA
Joshua Austin – Global Associates
Abi Pullin – Matrix Control Solutions
Gregory Smith – Matrix Control Solutions
Jon Belfield, President of the BCIA, said: “The quality of this year’s entries is exceptionally high and showcases excellence across our sector. The three defining features across all categories are innovation, investment and training. On behalf of the BCIA, thank you to everyone who has entered and congratulations to all of this year’s finalists. I look forward to seeing you all at the awards ceremony in May.”
The winners will be announced at the prestigious BCIA Awards ceremony which will be held on Thursday 10 May 2018 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole. Book your tickets today and find out who will be named the best in the building controls industry.
