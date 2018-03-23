The BCIA Awards 2018 finalists announced

The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) has announced the finalists for the prestigious BCIA Awards 2018.

This year’s awards received a record-breaking number of entries which showcased excellence across the sector. The judging panel had an extremely tough task to select the best candidates for each category and after much deliberation shortlisted 43 finalists in nine categories.

The finalists are:

Independent Building Controls & BEMS Installer of the Year

Sponsored by CentraLine by Honeywell

Building Management Solutions Integrators (BMSI)

Chartwell Controls

Comfort Controls (Midlands) Ltd

Global Associates

Kendra Energy Solutions Ltd

SCS Group Ltd

Best Service & Maintenance Provider

Sponsored by Western Automation

AIS BMS

Comfort Controls Ltd

Demand Logic

Kendra Energy Solutions

Matrix Control Solutions

Pillinger Controls Ltd

Technical Innovation of the Year – Projects

Sponsored by Johnson Controls

Hilton Hotel, Room Energy Management Controls – Comfort Controls

Installation at 155 Moorgate – Demand Logic

University of Liverpool, Greenbank Student Village – Impact Control Systems

Bloomberg Connected Building – One Sightsolutions

Air Quality (AQ) Monitoring System – One Sightsolutions

Urban Science Building, Newcastle – Matrix Control Solutions/En Tech

Technical Innovation of the Year – Products

Sponsored by BCIA

ACIS T4TWDS, Tier 4 Treated Water Distribution System – Airedale International Air Conditioning

Chartwell Secure – Chartwell Ltd

Global spaces – Global Associates

Bubll – Econowise Drives & Controls

BCM Building Control Module – iaconnects Ltd

Desigo DXR terminal unit controller – Siemens Building Technologies

Energy Management Award

Sponsored by Priva

Mace at 155 Moorgate, London – Demand Logic

Inverter & BMS upgrade at University of Westminster – Global Associates

Project Aether at Pets at Home – Ignite Energy

AXON Implementation at London Bridge City – Next Control Systems

E.ON’s business energy efficiency specialists working with Tesco Stores Ltd – Matrix Control Solutions

London School of Economics – Portal Building Controls

Contribution to Training Award

Sponsored by Siemens Building Technologies

Acuity Brands Lighting/Distech Controls

Gemco Intelligent Buildings Group

One Sightsolutions Ltd

The Sontay Academy

Engineer of the Year

Sponsored by Trend Control Systems

Andy Kempton– Comfort Controls

Mark Johnson – Chartwell Controls

John Mogg – Building Management Solutions Integrators (BMSI)

David Grinsted – Kendra Energy Solutions

Tony McDermott – Laplace Solutions

Stuart Young – Schneider Electric

Miles Moss – Detail Design Engineering

Young Engineer of the Year

Sponsored by BCIA

Joshua Austin – Global Associates

Abi Pullin – Matrix Control Solutions

Gregory Smith – Matrix Control Solutions

Jon Belfield, President of the BCIA, said: “The quality of this year’s entries is exceptionally high and showcases excellence across our sector. The three defining features across all categories are innovation, investment and training. On behalf of the BCIA, thank you to everyone who has entered and congratulations to all of this year’s finalists. I look forward to seeing you all at the awards ceremony in May.”

The winners will be announced at the prestigious BCIA Awards ceremony which will be held on Thursday 10 May 2018 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole. Book your tickets today and find out who will be named the best in the building controls industry.

For further information or to book your ticket, contact Hayley Hopkins: hayley@keystonecomms.co.uk