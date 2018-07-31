Tata steel joins up with the BESA to drive pipework industry forward

Tata Steel is working with the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) to proactively tackle pipework challenges in the UK building and industrial services market, by joining the prominent trade association as a Gold Affiliate member.

The BESA is the leading trade organisation for building engineering services contractors – representing the interests of firms active in the design, installation, commissioning, maintenance, control and management of engineering systems and services in buildings.

The new membership provides the perfect platform for Tata Steel and its Conveyance Tubes business to engage with the pipework users, working closely with the BESA to raise awareness of correct technical specifications and contribute practical knowledge and insights to the trade association’s national pipework guidance documents.

In addition, Tata Steel will be partnering with the BESA to jointly promote a variety of CPD training initiatives, with the aim of improving pipework awareness within the market place. Furthermore, Tata Steel will be supporting the BESA National Conference Exhibition and Awards in November, as well as participating in numerous regional events throughout the next year.

Dr Chris Owen, manager – Customer Technical Services at Tata Steel, commented: “The main goal of our affiliate membership is to create a dialogue with specifiers and end users, so that we can help them understand the risks to their projects due to incorrect or poorly defined pipework specifications. This is a significant issue for the UK market as it can lead to poor quality or non-compliant products being used, this may then result in installation, performance and service life issues and can add delays and additional costs to installations.

“For example, we’ll be working to highlight the risks associated with non-compliant imported cold-formed products, as well as the problems with galvanic corrosion as a result of mixed carbon and stainless steel systems. We’re pleased to be partnering with such a prestigious trade organisation in order to do this and believe our own customers will also derive a real benefit from our membership.”

Choosing to work with BESA affiliated members has positive implications throughout the supply chain. Uniquely within the sector, members of the BESA undergo a rigorous site and office based inspection and assessment process to ensure compliance with the highest technical, commercial, environmental and health and safety standards. This provides strong assurances that BESA affiliated members will be able to deliver the high standards of service customers require.

