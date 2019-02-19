Take control of emissions on site: Casella Guardian2 with VOC monitoring  

Land pollution can be a major problem in the UK. Heavy industrial production was once a driving force for our nation’s economy and now many sites pose a major hazard for new construction operations1. In 2005, the Environment Agency estimated that up to 325,000 sites might be polluted because of former uses2 – a huge clean-up conundrum.

The remediation of contaminated land sites can prove to be a challenging undertaking, however, effective boundary monitoring solutions can help to mitigate any environmental issues during construction by effective measurement of toxic compound exposure. Casella demonstrates its commitment to reducing environmental risks with the new Guardian2 site boundary monitor, designed to help site management remain compliant with emission levels, using remote monitoring and reporting of noise, dust and vibration levels, and now includes monitoring of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

The innovative Guardian2 is equipped with a photoionisation detector (PID) and measures for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) up to 6,000 ppm (parts per million), assessing the emission to any prescribed limits. VOCs are organic chemicals known for their potentially harmful properties that can be emitted from the top soil of polluted land. The levels need to assessed and continually monitored to ensure the site is safe for operation, and to safeguard people’s health in the surrounding area.

Not only is exposure to VOCs harmful to the environment, but can lead to lasting health implications3. Site managers can rest assured as the Guardian2 system produces text or email alerts when limits are exceeded.

The Guardian2 is a small, lightweight solution that is easy to transport and handle so its plug and play installation is simple and cost effective. The bespoke mHUB combines data-logging and telemetry capabilities, maximising data integrity and availability. Reporting is made easy

with the Guardian2; a manual or automated report can be readily produced for site dust or noise compliance purposes and sent to multiple users.

Casella is dedicated to reducing occupational health and environmental risks

