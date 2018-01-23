Tackle your ‘weak links’ at the Building Services Forum

Recent headlines about cyber attacks highlight that even the biggest organisations can be vulnerable. But if you are a buildings or facilities manager, what are your building’s weak links? And how can you prepare?

Cyber security is one of the hot topics under discussion at the new Building Services Forum (February 8, 2018, at the Building Centre, London).

Aimed at building services professionals, the event includes nine unmissable CPD accredited seminars.

Cyber security is one of the biggest threats faced by businesses today, estimated to cost UK firms around £34 billion each year.

And according to a study by internet service provider Beaming, managing malware and data theft incidents both have a greater financial impact of business than burglary.

With more and more connected technology being installed in buildings, businesses have arguably never been more vulnerable. A recent ECA survey revealed that just four in 10 building clients currently take no steps to protect smart installations from cyber threats.

During his seminar, the ECA’s Head of Technical, Steve Martin, will be discussing the threats faced by building owners, and how these can be a commercial opportunity for forward-looking contractors.

Other seminars will explore:

the latest legislation concerning energy supply and procurement;

energy management;

building controls technology;

designing a low carbon plant room;

what you need to know about the Internet of Things, and

Developing intelligent and interactive HVAC pipe network.

