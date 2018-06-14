Switchtec’s cost effective Ethernet switches provide storm protection for industrial users

Available from specialist distributor Switchtec, Kyland’s Opal series industrial Ethernet switches meet the growing demand for smaller, smarter control panels that need to communicate with external devices and systems in the industrial environment.

Available in 5, 8, and 16 port variants, the versatile Ethernet switches are unmanaged types, and as such require no setting up, they are plug and play. An unmanaged switch allows Ethernet devices to communicate with each other automatically using auto-negotiation to determine parameters such as data rates and whether to use half-duplex or full-duplex mode.

Kyland’s Opal series Ethernet switches are supplied with dual/redundant power inputs, and being multi voltage they are able to work on 18 to 30VAC, and 12 to 48VDC powered systems.

The switches are DIN rail mountable and are of a compact design, the smallest OPAL 5 measuring just 115 x 68 x 30mm in size. Supplied in a rugged aluminium DIN rail mount housing the switches are rated to IP30 and have an operating temperature range of -10 to +60 degrees C. For ease of use in deployment, the switches feature full LED Link/ACT indication and dual LED power supply indication.

