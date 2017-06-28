SWEP deliver to Oxford Westgate Shopping Centre

SWEP, the world’s leading supplier of compact brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs), has supplied 79 of its gasket-free BPHEs for the 800,000 sq.ft Westgate Shopping Centre in the heart of Oxford.

The centre is being jointly developed by Land Securities and The Crown Estate. The BPHEs cover a range of 25 to 750 KW load at 1K LMTD (log mean temperature difference). The AHRI (Air-conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute) certificated models have each passed a performance test completed by a third party German test facility.

