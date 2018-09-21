SWEP 2-stage units chosen for Wembley Park development

Ramboll, the consulting engineers for Quintain’s prestigious Wembley Park development, have specified SWEP 2-stage brazed plate heat exchanger (BPHE) units to drive the single heat network that will serve the site.

The Wembley Park development includes residential, commercial and office buildings as well as the iconic 12,500 seat capacity Wembley Arena. When complete the network will serve around 5,300 new homes as well as approximately 65,000m2 of commercial and retail space.

Ramboll has designed the district heating system for the development, which is a modern low temperature hot water network (LTHW). The system is based from a single energy centre which feeds 20 separate sub-station buildings, linked through a district heating network of approximately 2.5km in length.

The SWEP 2-stage BPHE units that drive the system combine a preheater and an afterheater, thereby allowing returned water from the radiator circuit heat exchanger to be used to preheat water intended for domestic use. SWEP is delivering the units in collaboration with Frese UK and Fortes Import BV, which is building the components that house the 2-stage BPHEs.

Christer Frennfelt, SWEP Business Development Manager District Energy said; “We are delighted to have won this business for the Wembley Park development. It is a major landmark for SWEP in UK for delivering BPHE through substations and specially for 2-stage, which will deliver significant energy and cost savings to our customers.”