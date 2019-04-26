Swegon WISE creates simple, intelligent indoor climate

The internet of things and 15 years’ experience of demand control provides the foundation for Swegon’s updated WISE system.

Demand controlled ventilation (DCV) saves up to 80% of the fan energy and 40% of the cooling and heating energy in a building, by supplying air, cooling and heating in just the right amounts, in the right places and at the right time.

Swegon’s updated WISE system builds on the experience gained from thousands of installations to simplify the delivery of DCV with a quick to install, highly flexible and simple to operate approach.

WISE products, such as dampers and diffusers, communicate via a ‘self-healing’ wireless network to deliver complete climate control for entire buildings seamlessly linking software with the hardware used for both airborne and waterborne indoor climate.

The network allows the installation to be commissioned without communication cabling, which reduces time, cost and complexity while also making it very simple to operate and adapt to future changes in building layout or operation.

The new generation WISE has been designed to make the entire building process as efficient as possible. The Swegon Early Stage Building Optimisation (ESBO) programme and the product selection software Indoor Climate Design (ICD) help the design team create a system from scratch that is tailored to the needs of the project.

In order to ease commissioning, the ICD file is loaded into a hand-held terminal, which can then be used to pair the products using their individual QR codes. The system dynamically adapts to match the exact needs of the building occupants in the most energy efficient manner.

To top off WISE, the web-based SuperWISE has been updated with a clear visual overview and simple handling of system settings.

