Swegon goes direct in Scotland

Ventilation, cooling and life safety specialist Swegon will now supply all of its products direct to contractors in Scotland following the closure of its distributor Morison and Miller.

The Glasgow-based firm is bringing the curtain down on 56 years in the industry with the retirement of its owners Andrew and David Morison. However, sales director Steve Archibald has been recruited by Swegon and will, therefore, remain a key point of contact for Scottish customers.

Morison & Miller had grown to become the largest independent distributor and stockist of commercial ventilation and air movement products in Scotland since its founding in the Rutherglen area of Glasgow in 1963.

Since 1981, it had been the representative in Scotland for the market leading fire and smoke dampers manufactured by Actionair and grilles and diffusers from Air Diffusion, which were both acquired by Swegon in 2016.

Contractors will now be invited to open accounts with Swegon and will benefit from the comprehensive technical and service support provided by the manufacturer. The recruitment of Steve Archibald also maintains the continuity of a relationship dating back almost 40 years.

“We would like to wish Andrew and David all the very best in their well-earned retirement,” said Swegon Business Unit Director, Andrew Collard. “They built up an extremely impressive business thanks to more than half a century of hard work and excellent service to the Scottish market.

“They also developed a very successful and mutually beneficial partnership with the companies that now form the Swegon group and we are delighted that we can continue building on the foundations they created thanks to Steve joining our team.

“Contractors should see no disruption to product supplies and will soon start to enjoy the additional benefits of having direct technical support from Swegon,” added Mr Collard.

For more information about switching accounts from Morison and Miller to Swegon, please contact 01227 276100.

www.swegon.co.uk