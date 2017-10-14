STULZ presents chiller with integrated Free Cooling for data centers and industrial applications with low cooling needs

The new STULZ WPAmini delivers a cooling capacity of 160 kW in a very small footprint

Two separate refrigerant circuits increase operational reliability. Four scroll compressors guarantee energy efficiency, even in small partial load stages.

With the WPAmini, STULZ is expanding its product line of air-cooled chillers. The compact chillers deliver a cooling capacity of up to 160 kW and have been optimized for use in data centers or industrial cooling. The chillers are equipped with two redundant refrigerant circuits to increase operational reliability. The circuits are controlled according to the required cooling capacity, so that the respective circuit is activated with maximum efficiency when minimal cooling is needed. The WPAmini is equipped with oversized aluminium microchannel condensers and four scroll compressors, which are activated and deactivated (25, 50, 75, 100 %) in stages. The compressor operating time can be reduced to a minimum using the Free Cooling functionality that can be incorporated as an option. This considerably cuts both power consumption and operating costs. Three operating modes are available in all: DX mode, Free Cooling mode and Mixed mode. In Mixed mode, cooling capacity is generated by means of simultaneous Free Cooling and compressor cooling. In this way, significant energy savings can be achieved even at moderate outdoor temperatures.

For noise-sensitive locations, the WPAmini is also available in a “Low Noise” configuration. Here, the compressors are enclosed in a special sound-insulated casing, which lowers the volume to normal conversation level. The chillers can also be fitted with optional fan diffusers, which further reduce the noise level as well as electricity consumption. The WPAmini can run in extreme climates. Its operating limits range from -40 to +50 °C, depending on the model. The switch gear cabinet is generously sized at the factory, ensuring sufficient space for optional electrical equipment. There is therefore no need for additional switch gear cabinets or extensions, with the interface problems these sometimes entail. Furthermore, the WPAmini series satisfies the requirements of Ecodesign or ErP Directive Stage 2018.