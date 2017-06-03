Stulz in 200 words

For 70 years’ precision air conditioning comes from Stulz; one of the world’s leading manufacturers of energy efficient air conditioning solutions for mission-critical applications.

For customers, air conditioning systems and chillers are developed and produced, individual air conditioning solutions planned, entire systems implemented and operation ensured through our own service & maintenance programme.

A wealth of experience and innovative design enables us to offer our customers the whole spectrum of cooling solutions. Successful projects completed worldwide include hospitals, universities, museums, laboratories, print rooms, to name a few.

When it comes to reducing energy consumption, not only in data centres, Free-cooling offers the largest potential for energy savings. Recent technological progress has significantly increased this potential through new direct and indirect free-cooling solutions. The more efficient this cooling, the less power the facility consumes, significantly improving PUE and saving cost.

The Stulz cooling portfolio includes:

Low energy CRAC units

Indirect Dynamic Free Cooling

Direct Fresh-Air free-cooling

High-density server rack cooling

Adiabatic indirect free-cooling Airhandling units

Telecommunications cooling

Chillers

Service & Maintenance (including non-Stulz equipment)

All STULZ cooling solutions are specifically designed for the individual project and business critical environment, where reliability and energy efficiency is paramount.

STULZ UK Ltd.

First Quarter

Blenheim Road

Epsom, Surrey, KT19 9QN

Tel: 01372 749666

Email : sales@stulz.co.uk

Website: www.stulz.co.uk