SPIE wins contract for luxury redevelopment of Regent’s Crescent, London

SPIE UK has been awarded a contract for the mechanical, electrical, public health and fire engineering services for the redevelopment of the Regent’s Crescent, which was originally built by famed architect John Nash for the Prince Regent in 1820. The works are valued at over £20m and will be completed over an 86-week period, which began in June.

Given the history of Regent’s Crescent and the prestigious nature of the redevelopment, it is imperative that all works on the 63 new luxury residential apartments and 9 mews properties, with prices starting from £3.95m to £18m, are completed to the highest standard.

SPIE is responsible for the installation of the mechanical, electrical and public health infrastructure at Regent’s Crescent, including security, lighting control, combined heat and power and Building Management and Energy Management systems, in line with SPIE’s smart solutions offerings.

Steven Farmer, Divisional Managing Director at SPIE UK, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work on a development with so much historical significance. The team’s expertise will ensure that residents of Regent’s Crescent get to enjoy their new homes to the fullest, having been completed to the highest standards, deserving of a building like Regent’s Crescent. Moreover, the depth of expertise our team possesses in respect to coordinating and delivering such technical contracts will ensure that works are delivered in a timely manner.”

Colin J Dyson, Operations Director for Midgard Ltd, added: “From the outset it was clear that SPIE had the proven track record in delivering the services that we were looking for at Regent’s Crescent, particularly in respect to their work on other iconic buildings. SPIE’s specialist technical skills and extensive experience made them the perfect partner and we have full confidence that they will deliver a high-quality output that meets our exact needs.”