SPIE awarded contract at Arlington’s Gloucester Business Park to design and install incoming building services

SPIE UK has begun work at Arlington’s Gloucester Business Park, for a building services contract worth close to £2.5m. Arlington is a specialist property company owning, developing and managing business parks across the UK.

SPIE provide early stage concepts and budgets to help the Arlington team to secure an end user, and then move on to completely design the building services, being retained as the installation contractor to ensure an efficient and seamless facility.

The relationship is evidence of SPIE’s expertise in this area and high attention to service, as SPIE’s Building Services team in the Midlands, Wales and West region has been working successfully with Arlington for many years.

Working alongside Arlington’s principal contractor, Winvic, SPIE’s delivery team has the knowledge and understanding to coordinate the design, installation and commissioning effectively, ensuring a smooth handover and transition for the end user. This latest scheme encompasses the design and installation of incoming services to the building, comfort cooling, heating and ventilation, internal and external lighting, plumbing, sanitary and water services, and automatic controls.

Due to be completed in the spring of 2018, the new building will be occupied by TBS Engineering, who provide machinery to the battery industry. It comprises 1,860m2 of offices and 7,400m2 of high-bay production space, with associated parking, yard, external works and landscaping. The two storey offices include a reception area, meeting rooms and boardroom, open-plan and closed office areas, food hub area, toilets and shower rooms.

Commenting on the appointment of SPIE, John Staker, Construction Director, from Arlington, said: “We have worked with SPIE for a number of years and have always been impressed with their pro-active approach to contract delivery. By integrating their design expertise with a high quality installation, we are confident that the team will seamlessly deliver an efficient and cost-effective result for our customer.”

Clive Balsom, SPIE UK’s Regional Director, added: “We are delighted to be working with Arlington once more, and are committed to delivering continued engineering excellence through our dedicated and expert teams. Our proven track record is testament to our on-going relationship with the customer.”

The park, which was officially opened in September 2000, is now home to over 72 companies including Direct Wines, Horizon Nuclear Power, Ageas, NHS Gloucestershire, GTEM and BAE.