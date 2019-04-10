Southam leisure centre goes extreme

Following the demise of the existing direct gas fired hot water plant at Southam Leisure Centre, the building has recently benefitted from new HWS generation equipment manufactured by Mikrofill Systems.

Established mechanical contractor A C Engineers Ltd installed 2No Extreme 500 litre stainless steel loading cylinders. The indirect hot water generators provide domestic hot water to numerous showers, wash basins and sinks around the Centre. The Extreme is designed to maximise a condensing boilers efficiency by operating at a ∆t of 30°C on the primary side and can produce in excess of 2500 l/hr at 60°C.

Supplied with an unvented kit the Extreme can deliver secondary water at 6 bar and comes complete with a 50 litre potable vessel that accommodates both cylinder expansion and approximately 60 litres of secondary system expansion.

