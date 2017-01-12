Sontay Smart Sensor capabilities rise

Sontay, a market leader in field control peripheral devices, has expanded its range of high quality Smart Communication Sensors to offer system integrators, contractors and building services consultants more choice. Following to the highly successful predefined range launched last year, Sontay has created a ‘Build-your-own’ sensor with a variety of capabilities depending on the customers’ budget and needs. The Smart Communication Sensors start at £75 and rise as the proficiencies increase.

The Smart Communication Sensors measure a selection of variables including temperature, CO2 levels, fan speed, relative humidity and more subject to the model built. All of sensors can communicate via the BACnet MS/TP or ModBus RT protocols. Not only are these Smart Sensor’s packed full of potential, they’re also affordable for the quality and reliability on offer. With multiple measurements taken over a two-wire data bus and capability to detect auto baud rates; the sensors are perfect for total environmental sensing.

Sontay Smart Communication range also includes the ST-TOUCH, a touchscreen thermostat, which offers intuitive ambient temperature control to maximize energy efficiency. With its slim cell-phone like design and touchscreen operation, the sensor is perfect for contemporary commercial and residential applications. The sensor can be flush or surface mounted and is easy to programme and use.

www.sontay.com