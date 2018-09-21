Society of Digital Engineering launches its first Digital Awards

The Awards are designed to showcase excellence and best practice for both clients and the increasing numbers of engineers, contractors and manufacturers who use digital engineering to deliver better outcomes.

“These Awards are long overdue: the industry recognises the growing and fundamental importance of digital processes and innovation – now is the time to recognise and celebrate excellence in achievement and the impact it can deliver.” Les Copeland, Commercial Director, Ramboll UK and Chair, Society of Digital Engineering

Entries are invited over the coming weeks, with judging taking place in early November and winners announced at CIBSE’s flagship event: Build2Perform Live, taking place at London Olympia on the evening of 27 November 2018.

Entries are being sought for the 9 categories which include:

Best Innovation

Best Process and Application

Best Digital Engineer

Best Contractor

Best Manufacturer

Best Consultancy

Best Project/Collaboration small

Best Project/Collaboration large

Digital Champion

To make your free entry or find out more about the awards visit www.cibse.org/sdea

About the Society of Digital Engineers

The Society of Digital Engineering (SDE) has been formed to provide a home for those involved in digitising the built environment, either as designers, contractors, manufacturers, clients, facility managers or software vendors.

The Society is part of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) but has its own classes of membership and designatory letters for those who are suitably qualified and experienced in digital engineering.