Smoke Control Association unveils new training course

The Smoke Control Association (SCA) has announced a new training course aimed at building services engineers, building control inspectors, fire engineers and SCA members*.

Entitled ‘Introduction to Smoke Control – A Beginner’s Guide’, this new half-day course will help delegates expand their knowledge of smoke controls, identify best practice and improve industry standards.

The first training session will take place on 29th March 2017 at Trox UK’s London office on Heneage Lane and will feature two one-hour lectures – separated by a 30 minute coffee break – followed by a Q&A session.

The first session will be presented by Conor Logan, Chairman of the SCA and Associate Director – Technical at Colt International Ltd, and will focus on the key regulations and supporting standards relating to smoke control systems, offering expert advice on UK and European legislation.

Will Perkins of SE Controls will deliver the second part of the course and he will take a close look at the latest systems, installation methods and maintenance requirements.

Will comments: “Often it is not fire that kills — it’s smoke, and a building’s smoke control system can significantly improve the life safety protection of the building. Yet, in comparison with the fire alarm and sprinkler industries, this is a nascent area of building services, and there is evidence to suggest that designs and installations are of variable quality, with smoke control in high-rise residential buildings being a particular area of concern.”

Conor adds: “This new training course will prove invaluable for anyone looking to learn more about smoke control systems and the integral part they play in improving safety within buildings. The two sessions will cover legislation, performance criteria, system types and more, providing advice and guidance at the planning, design and installation stages.”

The half-day course will start at 10.30am and finish at 1.30pm.

To book a place on the course, please visit: www.feta.co.uk/associations/hevac/specialist-groups/sca-training

*Max 1 place per organisation.