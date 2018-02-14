Small yet Powerful – Panasonic Introduces Its Most Compact and Efficient Mini ECOi VRF System

Panasonic has redesigned its Mini VRF heating and cooling units to produce the most compact, yet efficient Mini ECOi series ever – available from November 2017. The new Mini ECOi VRF models, designed for residential and light commercial applications, deliver a powerful performance for properties with limited outdoor space and boasts significant energy savings, easy installation and high efficiency.

The new Mini ECOi Series, which includes 4HP, 5HP and 6HP models, is the ideal solution for delivering highly efficient VRF technology to buildings with restricted external space, such as apartment blocks with very small balconies.

Thanks to innovative new technology the range has the best EER and COP rating in the industry, with single fan 4HP units achieving a maximum EER of 4.50 and a maximum COP of 5.19. The technology that delivers this performance includes the new Panasonic Twin Rotary Compressor with wider inverter control for higher efficiency and improved partial load control.

Moreover, the new bluefin heat exchanger pattern makes the Mini ECOi more effective in extreme conditions by offering a higher outdoor heat exchange. In fact, the Mini ECOi series is so resourceful it is even more energy-efficient than a two fan outdoor unit+.

The new series offers up to 50m piping length between the outdoor and furthest indoor unit, without the need for an additional refrigerant charge. Furthermore, the new units offer a silent mode that can maintain the same operating capacity, which allows greater flexibility when installing the units in residential areas.

For more information, please visit www.aircon.panasonic.eu.