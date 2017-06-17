Slough waste transfer station project wins Green Infrastructure Challenge

A design to transform a busy waste recycling centre in Slough into a green oasis has won the second Green Infrastructure Challenge, held by the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and the ARCC Network.

The winning team, led by Louise Handley of environmental services company Amey, demonstrated an ambitious plan to re-model the fabric and landscape of Chalvey Recycling Centre in Slough to accommodate new staff and departments whilst also dramatically improving energy efficiency, wellbeing and reducing the flood risk.

Challenge winner Louise Handley of Amey said: “This design challenge was a felicitous opportunity for us to experiment with ideas for improving the existing offices, whilst considering how future development of the building and site could incorporate GI measures and new technology, such as the Plant-e products, as new or retrofitted elements.”

Organised by CIBSE and the ARCC Network, the competition invited teams to demonstrate creative designs that utilise indoor and outdoor green infrastructure, such as living walls to enhance the office environment.

The Challenge culminated in an event exploring green infrastructure as a building service during Open City’s Green Sky Thinking Week, at Build Studios in London.

The runners up in the competition were Deependra Pourel, Bernadette Widjaja & Karan Patel from the University of Westminster, who applied the scientific principles of green infrastructure to the Clarence Building at London South Bank University to model the effects of changes including green roofs, living walls and green ceilings.