SkillFRIDGE 2018 competition heats up as national round approaches

Registration is now closed for this year’s SkillFRIDGE, the national refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pump competition. Things are set to heat up as the UK’s best students and apprentices studying up to Level 3 RACHP prepare to compete in the next round.

What happens next?

Subject to meeting the necessary criteria, candidates will be invited to attend one of several regional heats taking place at colleges and training centres across the UK between May and August. A full schedule of regional heats will be announced shortly.

The regional competitions will consist of skill-specific challenges, designed to put theoretical knowledge, practical skills and time management to the test. Designed by RACHP industry experts, the challenges will include fabrication, brazing, pressure tests and evacuation tasks in addition to a control wiring and testing task.

Industry experts, specially selected for their knowledge, experience and expertise, will also be present at the regional heats to oversee and mark the work of the competitors. The participants will benefit from the opportunity to interact with the judges and gain invaluable knowledge, tips and advice on the range of exciting career paths available within the sector.

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) will recognise the competitor who achieves the highest score during the regional heats with a special accolade, to be presented at the BESA Awards in October 2018.

The seven highest scoring competitors will be invited to compete in the SkillFRIDGE final at The Skills Show, organised by WorldSkills UK, in November 2018. As well as producing a SkillFRIDGE gold medallist, any age eligible participant scoring above 65% in the final will be considered to represent Great Britain at international WorldSkills competitions.

For more information on the competition cycle, visit www.skillfridge.co.uk.

To find out more about The Skills Show and WorldSkills UK, visit www.wsuk.co.uk.

Engage your business with the engineers of tomorrow

With this year’s cycle starting to pick up pace and draw attention from wider industry, now is the time to pledge your support and align your brand with the highest standards of excellence.

SkillFRIDGE competition operating partner (COP) manager Karena Cooper comments on the mutual benefits of brands engaging with the competition: “The support SkillFRIDGE receives from the industry allows us to deliver a more impactful competition that truly reflects the challenges that these young engineers will face on a day to day basis in their careers. Our sponsors benefit from an opportunity to engage with the engineers of tomorrow and the chance to project their brand to the wider industry as part of this vital industry initiative.”

Echoing this sentiment, Business Edge’s training director, Kelvin Kelly, says: “I think that everyone realises that for industry to grow and evolve we need skilled professional engineers. Anything that helps to improve those skills should be endorsed by industry bodies, end users, manufacturers and consultants etc.”

A range of opportunities are available to those that wish to get involved. To find out how sponsoring or supporting SkillFRIDGE can benefit your brand, contact Karena Cooper on 01622 699 150 or by e-mail at kcooper@datateam.co.uk.