SIZE MATTERS. GET THE RIGHT SIZE HOT WATER HEATING UNIT & SYSTEM TO FIT THE SITE – RINNA

New from Rinnai, the UK’s leader in continuous flow hot water heating, is a Site Sizing Service designed to give the right amount of hot water delivery to meet existing and planned needs. The new service initiative from Rinnai – available over email, iPhone and site visit – is to give contractors and users the right mix of products and system which fit the needs of the site, rather than a ‘one size fits all approach’ seen with traditional hot water heating systems.

“Every site is different, as all installers know, and the tradition of oversizing a system ‘just in case’ is a very costly way for a site to have hot water on demand. The very basis of our product concept is that the end-user only pays for the fuel to heat the hot water at the point of use. There are very few sites that might need a stored hot water facility – but this is very expensive – its rather like keeping a car’s engine running just in case you want to drive it. It is as simple as that,” says Rinnai head of Operations, Chris Goggin.

He adds, “We are inviting contractors, designers, installers, end-users and consultants to contact us in person to discuss their new installations so that we can recommend the right system specific to the site. Our product can cope with virtually any size of commercial site – hotels, hospitals, schools, office blocks and larger residential properties and we have proven systems configured to cope with the biggest commercial premises – right through to Government departments such as the Welsh Office or 350 plus bed hotels. The complete, bespoke and personalised system is designed for the specific need of the site or user and we have a proven record of adding significant value to our customers.

The Rinnai product range includes the Infinity HDC1600i, a premium condensing hot water heater tested to below 20 ppm NOx, producing the lowest emissions on the market, with 97% gross efficiencies.

Also in this established and proven range of award winning products is the condensing HDC1200 internal and external models which give an energy performance of 107% net efficiency while the larger Rinnai HDC1500 internal and external models have 105% net efficiency. Rinnai Infinity condensing units also exceed all the demands of Part L Building Regulations.

The Rinnai HD50i internal water heater and HD70e external water heater offer greater flexibility at the design stage and can offer an alternative solution where flue runs are problematic or internal space is not available. They are excellent units for refurbishment projects.

Using a modular system of either internal or external Rinnai HD or HDC condensing water heaters and a stainless steel storage vessel, demands in excess of 20,000 litres per hour can be satisfied. Rinnai Infinity Plus Storage packs are delivered direct to site in one complete package.

Rinnai units are ‘renewables ready’ when used as a gas booster to solar thermal or heat pump installations in maximizing renewable heat gains. It is the only booster that ensures a hot shower or bath any time of the day or night. The rest of the time the gas fired unit is inactive minimizing energy usage.

Rinnai’s development and investment in integral smart controls for its appliances enable smart integration with sophisticated BMS systems allowing multi data monitoring which in turn identifies areas where energy, service and breakdown efficiencies can be improved. Each digital remote controller can be individually programmed, to deliver temperature accurate hot water for washing and cleaning however the water heater can only deliver one set temperature at any time. Remote temperature controllers cannot override the master temperature setting made with the DIP switches within the heater ensuring safety. Controllers can also deliver basic fault diagnosis.

Rinnai also fields a common header flue system to streamline manifolded installations of its award-winning Infinity condensing units.

Another simple but effective idea which safeguards against lime scale build up occurring in Rinnai continuous flow water heaters a scale control system continually monitors the appliances for lime scale deposits around the heat exchanger.

Also in the range is the Infinity Solo. This is a Rinnai hot water heating unit which combines the advanced technology of its wall mounted water heaters with a stainless steel storage cylinder all in one. And it boasts very low heat loss figures.

