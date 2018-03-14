Simple to use temperature display

Easy Integration into BMS Control Systems

Carlo Gavazzi’s latest temperature display SHXXXLSTEMDIS provides a realistic temperature control solution for BMS integrators who work in the high end residential market. The challenge has always been to find a product that integrates well with the BMS control system, and be aesthetically pleasing and easy to use for the home owner.

The display has a built in sensor to monitor room temperature, and a secondary input for a dedicated UFH sensor. Temperatures from elsewhere on the network can also be displayed, for example outside temperature.

Simple “+” and “-“ keys are used to change the set point, while two freely programmable buttons can be customized – popular choices being AC enable or Boost functions.

Four LED dual colour indicators are also programmable and adjustable for brightness, as is the backlighting colour for the LCD screen.

The display will fit a wide variety of popular frames that are designed for 44 x 44 or 55 x 55 inserts, optional blank covers are available and can be screen printed to suit the decor

