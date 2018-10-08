SIMES Shape transforms the ornate period façade of historic Audrey House

SIMES Shape LED light fittings provided the perfect solution for the facade lighting of Audrey House, the most prominent building on historic Ely Place in London. Situated adjacent to the historic St Etheldreda’s Church, the building has an ornate period facade and has been extensively redeveloped behind to provide bright, modern office accommodation, with a striking reception area.

Ely Place is a gated road of great historical significance as it is the last privately owned street in London, having been originally an exclave of Cambridgeshire and the location of the medieval abbey at Ely for the Bishops of Ely. It is managed by its own body of commissioners and beadles and features a beautiful uninterrupted run of Georgian terraced properties on one side with a gated guard house.

Designed by LICHTVISION, the simple façade lighting strategy creates a subtle and sophisticated solution that compliments the surrounding architecture. SIMES Shape creates uniform light to the window sills and tympanum, producing charming light effects on the buildings historical and artistic façade. Small in size but huge in versatility and performance, Shape is able to illuminate even wide openings with minimum energy consumption. Shape uses only a single LED and its inclination can be easily adjusted according to the different slopes of windowsills, providing a greater capacity to create attractive light scenes. 90 x IP 65 rated 3W SIMES Shape were utilised for the project.

This low energy façade installation transforms the ornate period façade with its friezes, cornices and pilasters and brings them to life at night.

