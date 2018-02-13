Significant sales growth for ATAG Commercial’s Q Series

ATAG Commercial has reported a significant 68% increase in sales of its Q Series range of boilers over the last 12 months. Factors such as impressive build quality, a robust stainless steel heat exchanger and exceptional levels of energy efficiency have all contributed to this rise in the volume of units sold.

Suitable for most domestic and light commercial applications with a high demand for hot water, the Q Series comprises seven boilers, including three combi models boasting outputs of 25kW, 38kW and 51kW. Four system models are also available, offering outputs of 25kW, 38kW and 51kW, plus a 60kW variant. Each boiler in the range also benefits from multiple cascade configurations, as well as numerous flue options suitable for a wide range of operations.

All Q Series boilers are supplied with a 5-year parts and labour warranty as standard, while extended 8 and 10-year warranties are available, for added peace of mind.

For more information on the wide range of high efficiency gas condensing boilers from ATAG Commercial, visit www.atagcommercial.co.uk.