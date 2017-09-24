Sign up for free CPD workshops at UK Construction Week

In light of recent tragic events, UK Construction Week has put together a comprehensive free CPD programme for 2017 that will tackle issues surrounding building quality, safety and fire prevention.

These workshops will allow the industry to share knowledge and ask valuable questions from a range of industry experts. They will also aim to separate the facts from sensationalism and ensure that our industry is completely informed and up to date with the latest views, findings and legislation.

Forty sessions are available across the three days in three separate hubs.

On Tuesday 10th October, Mark Horner of Kidde Fire Safety will lead a session on smoke and carbon monoxide alarm specification and there will be a session delivered by BRE Group on fire strategies for airports.

Wednesday’s sessions will include workshops on sprinkler effectiveness from Ritchie O’Connell of BAFSA, and Ian Bartle of Nobel Fire Systems will host a session on active fire suppression.

Thursday 12th October will include a session on smart home solutions for fire detection, lead by Alexander Bartling of NSC, and a workshop on low fire hazard cables will be hosted by Daniel Colborne of Nexans.

Other topics covered during the three days include; flammable building materials, passive fire protection, preventing false alarms and plenty more.

Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

For further information visit: www.ukconstructionweek.com/site/building-safety