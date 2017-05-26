Siemens presents SSE with award for ‘Best Reference Project’

SSE Enterprise Energy Solutions has been formally recognised by Siemens Building Technologies for its work with the City of Edinburgh Council and the Desigo CC building automation system.

Grant Widlake, who recently moved from his existing role as National Sales Director to take up a new position as SSE Business Director South, was presented with the ‘Best Reference Award 2016’ at the Siemens UK headquarters in Frimley, Surrey by Siemens Building Technologies Finance Director, Wolfgang Pillhofer.

The City of Edinburgh Council project involved the implementation of a common software platform with the ability to control and monitor products from a multitude of different manufacturers spread across a varied portfolio of buildings.

Following live tests of three different supplier systems, The City of Edinburgh Council selected the Desigo CC platform, citing its ease of use, functionality and remote management capabilities as key contributing factors.

The combined knowledge and expertise of SSE and Siemens Building Technologies resulted in a future-proof building management system platform capable of controlling all other systems, regardless of manufacturer. The new solution is expected to extend the lifespan of existing products and maximise energy efficiency throughout the lifecycle of the council buildings.

Open to Siemens partners from across Europe, the Best Reference Project award is keenly contested and reserved for projects that demonstrate very high levels of technical innovation.

Upon receiving the award, Grant Widlake commented: “This project reinforced the strong partnership we have with Siemens. As a company, we are committed to innovation and are proud to have been involved with the first implementation of Desigo CC in the UK.”