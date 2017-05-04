Shortlisted nominees for ECA Annual Awards 2017 announced ahead of ceremony

Twenty-one leading businesses from across the engineering and electrotechnical services sector have been shortlisted by judges for this year’s Electrical Contractors’ Association Annual Awards, beating off major competition in the process.

The successful organisations have been recognised by the judges for their performances in eight categories, which include: ‘Contractor of the Year’, ‘Best Client/Contractor Partnership’, ‘Innovation in Contracting’, ‘Best Health and Safety Initiative’, and ‘Excellence in Training and Development’.

The panel of judges, who included the ECA’s Paul Reeve (Head Judge), Philip Buckle, Director General of Electrical Safety First, and Mark Smith, Marketing Director at Certsure, convened on 25 April to consider and rate all the entries.

Adjudicator and ECA Director of Member Services Helen Atkinson commented: “As in previous years, the standard of entries was again exceptionally high and I congratulate all those who have been shortlisted for their achievements. We look forward to welcoming many of these top businesses to our industry-leading Annual Awards and Gala Dinner in June.”

The eight winners will be announced at the ECA Gala Dinner, supported by headline sponsors LEDVANCE and Electrium, which is being held on Friday, 9th June at London Hilton Bankside. Alan Dedicoat – the voice of the National Lottery – is back by popular demand as the compère.

Guests on the night will be treated to a range of entertainment, including comedy from TV star Hugh Dennis, and live music, and will have the opportunity to network and socialise with colleagues from the industry. The event also aims to raise thousands of pounds for the Electrical Industries Charity.

For more information, or to book your place, please visit www.ecaawards.co.uk.

Full list of shortlisted nominees at this year’s ECA Annual Awards (in alphabetical order only):