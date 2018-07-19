SES Engineering Services secures £20m+ Combined Heat and Power (CHP) contract

Leading national engineering specialist, SES Engineering Services (SES), has announced a contract win in excess of £20m with E.ON Connecting Energies (E.ON) to deliver M&E design and installation services on the largest CHP project to be undertaken by E.ON in the UK.

This major building services project is in recognition of SES demonstrating how pre-construction engineering through a new and enhanced approach to Digital Engineering combined with its offsite facility, Prism, will see SES acting as the principal contractor on an extension to a major soft drink manufacturing and bottling plant in Rugby.

This latest significant contract win, is a further demonstration of SES’ ability to work with its customers from the outset. Dave Mason, SES’ business director, said:

“Working with new technologies under a complex set of engagements to provide programme surety for the customer, we needed to work closely with E.ON and our key supply chain partners to achieve the project requirements and all parties came together working collaboratively.”

Specialising in integrated energy solutions, E.ON provides tailored solutions in energy efficiency including on-site generation, virtual power plants and battery storage for industrial, commercial and public sector customers.

The Rugby site is one of the largest production facilities of its type, capable of filling 90,000 cans per hour.

Delighted to be working on behalf of such an innovative company as E.ON, according to Steve Joyce, SES’ business director North and Scotland, this type of project is a great opportunity to showcase the specialist contractors’ technical expertise and collaborative approach. He said:

“This is the largest CHP project E.ON has undertaken in the UK to date. Further to the work we will carry out on the extension, as principal contractor we will also oversee the associated building works and the interconnection of the building services to the existing building. The works also consist of substantial HV power and protection upgrades. All this will be done whilst ensuring there is no interruption to the manufacturing and bottling processes.

“We fully understand the complexities and demands placed on the plant and services in this type of environment where the actual size of the plant and the configuration required are both substantial.”

Under the contract SES will install the first of three steam generators in July. These will supplement existing temporary boilers alongside the installation of two 4.5Mwe CHP units. SES is working to a ‘power on date’ of 1st November 2018, and completion of works is scheduled for early 2019.