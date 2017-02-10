SES Engineering Services gains from growth in student accommodation sector

Continued growth in student accommodation developments increases orders at engineering specialist SES Engineering Services, as it announces its latest contract win in the sector.

Following its recent completion of work on Vita Student’s prestigious Westgate development in the North East, SES has recently been appointed by main contractor Wates Construction, to deliver a complete range of mechanical and electrical (M&E) services on this new multi-million pound student village in York.

Vita Student Village York represents one of six Vita Student residences currently in development which will take the award-winning portfolio to fifteen residences across the UK by 2018. Located on the site of the former St Joseph’s convent on St Lawrence Street, this latest scheme will create some 660 high-end student residences, raising the bar in student accommodation on a superb location in the historic city.

The project incorporates both refurbishment work to the original convent and extensive new build with the construction of multiple accommodation blocks. On this particular scheme SES’ key challenges will be working across 15 buildings in total and using complex infrastructure and pipework to seamlessly tie the building services together.

SES’ extensive experience of delivering schemes in this burgeoning sector, make SES best placed to deliver this latest contract.

Steve Joyce, SES Business Director North, said: “Having recently completed a smaller scheme in the North East we are well aware of the standard of accommodation that Select Property Group aims to provide and are delighted to have been appointed to work with Wates Construction, on what I believe will be an iconic project in the student accommodation sector.”

Mark Oakes, Select’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our York site is in an optimum location close to both the city centre and the University of York and we’re looking forward to opening the doors of our first Vita Student village in September and bringing our award winning brand to another city.”

Below: CGI showing how the Vita York scheme will look.