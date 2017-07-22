SES appointed to install over 500 prefabricated service cupboards on landmark Canary Wharf residential projects

SES Engineering Services (SES), has won a £multi-million contract to install 519 of its award-winning* prefabricated service cupboards on a dual residential scheme at the New District of Canary Wharf, at the 42-storey residential building, 10 Park Drive and a 14-storey private rental development.

SES has been appointed by Canary Wharf Contractors Limited and started work on site in early July.

SES is due to provide full mechanical and electrical (M&E) services, including the creation and installation of its service cupboards to 519 apartments.

The company will use its offsite manufacturing facility, Prism, to design and deliver each of the cupboards which incorporate all essential mechanical and electrical plant and equipment.

The service cupboards include a heat interface unit, a heat recovery unit, cooling interface unit, underfloor heating manifolds, BT Home Hub and space for a washing machine.

By creating the cupboard modules offsite, SES has avoided multiple trades on site working in a congested area, along with the associated logistical and health and safety issues.

Last year, SES was awarded a major contract with Canary Wharf Contractors Limited to provide shell and core mechanical services across all 26 floors of the One Bank Street banking and office building.

David Jenkins, SES’ Regional Director South, commented: “We’re proud to have been appointed once again by Canary Wharf Contractors Limited and are excited by the challenge of delivering our biggest ever order of prefabricated cupboards, an innovation borne from the factory floor of our Prism facility.

“Given the scale of this project, these two high-rise towers present another unique logistical challenge and are the perfect programme to harness SES’ offsite expertise.”

Set to broaden and extend the Canary Wharf Estate, adding to its vibrancy and continually expanding cultural, community and commercial offer, the New District represents one of central London’s’ largest privately owned development sites extending to 22 acres.

* SES Engineering Services (SES) has won the ‘Best Use of MEP Prefabrication’ award at the Offsite Awards for the second year running.