Sensors for tomorrow. Be Inspired

The intelligent building of tomorrow will have entirely new capabilities. It will be more efficient, healthier, safer and more comfortable. It will know what is going inside and outside. It will react, learn, and control itself and optimise its performance and it will open up entirely new opportunities for its inhabitants. The new revolutionary sensors from STEINEL SYSTEMS* such as True Presence® and the optical sensor HPD2 are the basis for building intelligence solutions that go way beyond simple illumination control.

True Presence®

People at the centre of a digital sensor revolution.

To be or not to be? What counts? What is really important? These are the questions we asked ourselves when we were pushing the further evolution of our sensor technology. Today’s presence detectors actually are nothing more than enhanced motion sensors. And how can a motion sensor be improved even further? The answer came quickly: By concentrating on presence instead of motion. True presence means that a person is present –even when he is not moving. That really changes things. We took on the challenge. We met it.True Presence® is the world’s first true presence detector. It reliably detects the presence of a person. No matter what this person is doing: walking, standing, sitting, reading, resting or sleeping. This is real digital knowledge of presence or absence. This is essential information for existing or future building management.

HPD2

We taught our sensor how to count.

And you have no idea about all the things made possible by this. What is happening where? How great would that be when a sensor could tell you that. The HPD2 with optical presence technology can. Anywhere where you want to know how many people are present at a certain location, the HPD2 can provide the appropriate information. Information in a dimension that still is to fully explored. Digitalisation and interconnection in building automation is gathering ever more speed. This includes sensory organs that enable the analysis of individual areas. How many employees are in the office? Who is sitting where? Are there any delays in front of the elevators? What is the frequency in the stairways? Is there a queue at the checkout? There are an unlimited number of examples that show how important it will be to know more and more within the building. The right information is not only needed for interaction within the building automation, but also for the organisation and optimisation of processes. The HPD2 can deliver this information. reliably and precisely

Visit us at EMEX 2018, Be Inspired.