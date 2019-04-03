Self-build pioneers to star in Grand Designs

Graven Hill, one of the country’s most innovative self and custom build villages, is set to appear on new Channel 4 series, Grand Designs: The Street. The six episodes will follow the stories of 10 ‘pioneers’ as they take part in the biggest self-build project the UK has ever seen.

Built on former Ministry of Defence land in Bicester, Oxfordshire, the 188-hectare site will see up to 1,900 homes built over the next decade with the aim of creating a unique community, where homes can be designed to accommodate individuals’ lifestyles. As well as homes, there are plans for commercial units, a pub, and a primary school.

The new series, presented by Kevin McCloud, is due to air on Thursday, 4 April at 9.00pm and will reveal the stories behind the 10 self-builders as they navigate the highs and lows of designing and constructing the home of their dreams.

The pioneers come from all walks of life, ranging from those escaping the renting cycle of London and those who long to build an environmentally-friendly home, to first-time buyers and downsizers. Each self-builder faces individual challenges along the way, but they all share the same desire to create the home they have always dreamt of.

Karen Curtin, managing director at Graven Hill, said: “The opportunity to showcase the first 10 self-builders at Graven on the national stage is a milestone not only for the development and its community, but also for the future of UK house building. The series will give viewers an insight into a bold and unique type of housing project, which has the potential to revolutionise the way that people approach both choosing – or building – a new home, and the environmental challenges the UK currently faces.

“The platform gives us the opportunity to show viewers the options they have when it comes to self-builds, and that the process is far more accessible than they may think. We hope that the diverse range of homes on the street will inspire others to consider building their own grand design or custom home at Graven Hill.”

Kevin McCloud, presenter of Grand Designs: The Street, said: “It’s the idea that you take ordinary people who have got this slight glint of ambition and madness in their eye who say, ‘we can build a house, can’t we? How cool would that be?’ And before you know it, they’ve turned themselves into true radicals. I love that!”

Grand Designs: The Street begins on Thursday, 4 April on Channel 4 at 9.00pm.

For more information about Graven Hill and the opportunities on offer, visit https://www.gravenhill.co.uk