Seeley International’s Breezair Evaporative Air Conditioner Wins Biggest Contract in the World

Seeley International has successfully completed the world’s largest order for evaporative air conditioners, resulting in around 50,000 Australian-made Breezair air conditioners being installed in the tent city of Mina Valley, Saudi Arabia.

Seeley International Group Managing Director, Mr Jon Seeley, said the enormous bulk order of Breezair evaporative air conditioners by the Saudi Government and Ministry of Hajj provides state-of-the-art cooling for Makkah Pilgrims during their stay in the Mina Valley tent city. The tent city is a fascinating logistics exercise involving more than 100,000 tents and houses, approximately three million people in over 20 square kilometres.

“Our Breezair evaporative air conditioner was found to outperform more than 200 other air conditioning brands and delivered spectacular results against a comprehensive set of criteria that included energy-efficiency, reliability, performance and low environmental impact,” Mr Seeley said.

“The three year tender evaluation process saw Breezair and other contenders tested on site over several months, in all conditions and seasons, including comparative tests done during a pilgrimage to assess performance under real-world conditions. The in-built safety mechanisms, economical use of water, ease of control and compact design were critical in Breezair being successfully selected,” added Mr Seeley.

“The harsh summertime temperatures in the Mina Valley, which can easily reach more than 45°C, were overcome by the capability of Breezair evaporative air conditioners, which kept people comfortable and provided them with fresh naturally cooled air.”

Seeley International Sales Director, EMEA, Mr Xavier Delaigue, said being awarded the significant supply contract reflected the strength, innovation and durability of Breezair evaporative air conditioning, and provided an opportunity for Seeley International to showcase its ability to deliver on the large scale order within a very short timeframe.

“As part of a commitment by the Saudi Government and Ministry of Hajj to improve accommodation for pilgrims in the Mina Valley, a four year air conditioner replacement plan was started in 2015. Seeley International fast-tracked production and installation so the project is now well ahead of schedule and expected to be completed during 2018,” Mr Delaigue said.

“Breezair is the coolest, quietest and most energy efficient evaporative air conditioner in the world, providing clean, filtered fresh air. Unlike refrigerated air conditioning, the cool air won’t dry out the skin, nose or eyes. With far superior energy efficiency, along with the added health benefits that come with bringing continual fresh air into a room rather than recycling stale air, these factors combined helped Breezair to be selected,” he said.

“Seeley International’s ever growing export market involving more than 100 countries, has been bolstered by this extraordinary export project. Our thanks go to Alsaeed HVAC, our distributor for the kingdom of Saudi Arabia – and particularly Salman Alsaeed, CEO of Alsaeed Trading Group – who provided a turnkey solution on time and within required specifications. Alsaeed HVAC commissioned and supervised this specific very large installation and in fact does so for every pilgrimage. Managing the ongoing operation of this many air conditioning units is itself a remarkable achievement involving precision project management skills.”

Salman Alsaeed, CEO of Alsaeed Trading Group said: “We have enjoyed a long and highly successful partnership between our two companies, and the success of this project is because of the excellence of Seeley International in delivering the most reliable coolers on the market with the highest levels of energy efficiency.”

“The issue of energy efficiency is of great importance, and the Saudi Government and Ministry of Hajj want to proactively achieve substantial energy savings. Achieving a 35% energy savings in the Mina Valley thanks to Breezair cooling technology demonstrates advanced technology and a strong commitment to the environment,” he said.

Breezair air conditioners feature unique Mini-cell Chillcel® pad technology recently developed by Seeley International; the only manufacturer able to offer evaporative cooling pads that are fully manufactured in Australia and specifically designed to maximise cooling in harsh climates. The new enhanced small cell design of the revolutionary Mini-cell structure is the culmination of years of development and rigorous testing, and achieves up to 25% more surface area, dramatically improving cooling efficiency. The Mini-cell Chillcel® together with the patented high efficiency motors provide the world’s coolest, quietest and most energy efficient evaporative air conditiong.

About Seeley International

Seeley International is Australia’s largest air conditioning manufacturer and is the market leader in the design and manufacture of ducted and portable heating and cooling products for the domestic, commercial and industrial markets in Australia. Renowned for its innovation, Seeley International’s brands include Breezair, Braemar, Climate Wizard, Convair, Coolair, Braemar, AIRA ICI and Coolerado.

Seeley International’s head office is based in Australia at its Lonsdale manufacturing plant. Factories are also situated in the USA and Albury in Australia. The company was founded in 1972 by Frank Seeley AM FAICD, who remains Executive Chairman. Unlike many of its competitors, Seeley International continues to design and manufacture most of the components for its Australian made products, which it exports to more than 100 countries around the world. With a strong support network across Europe, UK and Africa, customers can buy a Seeley International product with global confidence, knowing that they are investing in a quality climate control solution. Seeley International never stops striving to engineer the world’s most energy efficient climate control solutions – and that commitment to excellence is at the heart of everything it does. Independent verification of Seeley International success in delivering on that commitment has been recognised by many awards and an expanding global presence… More information about Seeley International and its products can be found at www.seeleyinternational.com , www.breezair.com/europe or www.climatewizard.com

