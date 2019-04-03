Schneider Electric prepares for Tottenham Hotspur’s Stadium Opening

Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, and the Official Stadium Energy Management Supplier to the Tottenham Hotspur’s (‘Spurs’) new state-of-the-art stadium in North London, is preparing for the official opening of this prime sports and entertainment destination for London.

Working closely with Spurs and its partners during the construction, service and maintenance phases of the project, Schneider Electric will distribute all power supply to the stadium and integrate key systems. This will boost the stadium’s energy and operational efficiency and support the day-to-day running of the venue.

The energy management and building management solutions provided by Schneider Electric will play a key role in delivering energy and operational efficiencies, supporting the Club’s vision of delivering the ultimate experience for every visitor to its new world-class stadium.

Schneider Electric has embedded its EcoStruxure platform – the digital backbone that connects best-in-class Operations Technology (OT) solutions with the latest in Information Technology (IT) – into the stadium’s architecture to unlock the trapped value within Spurs’ operations and unleash the true potential of its connected products and software. EcoStruxure will provide real-time monitoring for preventative maintenance and personalise visitor experiences, including integrating aspects such as temperature and lighting conditions.

The stadium’s electrical infrastructure will be monitored constantly from Schneider Electric’s remote field services bureau. Its Building Analytics software will perform system checks every five minutes, totalling 60,000 checks every hour on-site. Schneider Electric experts will also be on-site to personally monitor the stadium’s power infrastructure on match days and in the build-up to any special events.

David Hall, VP Power Systems, Schneider Electric UK & Ireland, said: “We are excited to have partnered with Tottenham Hotspur to create and help manage one of the finest stadiums in the world – for fans, visitors and the wider community. We are supporting the delivery of a best-in-class energy management system to power what is one of the most technologically advanced entertainment venues in the world. Today, this state-of-art stadium is a prime example of how the stresses associated with hosting and attending live events can be alleviated through digitisation and automation. The venue boasts a next generation customer experience for sports fans, visitors and the wider community that can only be achieved with the latest technology.”

Tottenham Hotspur’s stunning new stadium has been designed from the outset as a state-of-the art, multi-use venue, including a structurally engineered fully retractable pitch. The first for any stadium in the UK, it will ensure that the football-playing surface is always in peak condition. Underneath the grass field is a synthetic grass surface that will be used for NFL games and other events, creating a new world-class sports and entertainment venue for the capital. Designed for atmosphere, the venue aims to deliver an unrivalled fan experience inside the 62,062 seater stadium, the largest of any football club in London.