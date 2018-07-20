Schneider Electric opens its doors to Specifiers

Schneider Electric, leader in energy management and automation, has launched a series of free events for the UK’s Mechanical and Electrical Specifier network. The sessions will help educate Specifiers on the latest technologies, give them a chance to network with their peers and advance their professional development.

Specifiers working in this fast-paced industry are responsible for the design and solutions of electrical systems for their companies. To select the best, most effective and legally compliant designs, they need to keep up to date on the latest technologies and vendor offerings.

Schneider Electric’s continuing professional development events will run at various times throughout the year. Every session will be based on an important industry topic, vetted by The Institute of Engineering and Technology and the Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers.

Once the attendees arrive, they will have time to network before listening to a connection session with a senior Schneider Electric spokesperson. Following this, Specifiers will see a presentation on the company’s latest offerings, followed by hands on workshops and training sessions on specific solutions.

Events will be held at Schneider Electric’s Telford low voltage manufacturing plant and its medium voltage manufacturing site in Leeds. As part of their training, Specifiers will have the opportunity to tour Schneider Electric’s factories and see first-hand how the company’s solutions are designed and manufactured.

‘When we launch a new product or innovation, we want our specifier partners to be the first to know’ said Andrew Wakeley, Specifier Channel Marketing Manager at Schneider Electric. ‘Education is a powerful advantage in today’s competitive market and we want to help specifiers keep track of what we’re doing and be aware of the latest game-changing trends.

‘There are a lot of young specifiers entering the industry, and we want to help them get up to speed with how digital and connected the world in which they the specifiers design, by showcasing our new solutions. Getting an exclusive rundown of our connected offers before the rest of the market will save specifiers time and give them a keen competitive edge.’

