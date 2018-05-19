Schneider Electric launches Water and Wastewater Leadership Forum

In April, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation, energy management and automation, launched the Water and Wastewater Leadership Forum at its Innovation Hub in Coventry.

The event invited major operators, including Thames Water, Anglian Water and others, to see how advancement in technology can improve water and wastewater management and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of clean, safe and reliable water and transportation of waste.

The forum provided an opportunity to discuss the current challenges and future trends facing the industry, including growing energy consumption, climate change, flooding and sustainability. During interactive sessions, attendees discussed water infrastructure optimisation and the rising water demand and risk.

The forum addressed these challenges and trends in the industry, before focussing on two areas:

Cybersecurity – Gary Williams, senior director of technology, took attendees through the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. The introduction of new industry standards, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), are affecting all business operations. Failure to comply could lead to fines of up to 4 per cent of global turnover. Combined with the exponential growth of attack vectors, this makes cybersecurity a top priority for water and wastewater companies.