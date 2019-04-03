Schneider Electric launches Contractor Innovation series at Villa Park

Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation, energy management and automation, is launching a series of events for electrical contractors. The series will begin at Villa Park on the 10th April and will move to other high-profile locations across the UK during the summer.

At each event, Schneider Electric will explore the paradigm shift in power distribution and its impact on modern electrical engineering. Over the course of the day, leading experts from Schneider Electric will guide attendees through a typical construction project from the design phase to operate & maintain and how Schneider can help at each stage. Ultimately, the company will showcase how contractors and their clients can save time and money.

The full list of event dates and locations are as follows:

“Contractors are the backbone of our business. The EcoStruxure Power innovation series is our chance to demonstrate our commitment to the field and to help them become more profitable,” said Stewart Gregory, VP of Power Products, Schneider Electric. ”As a business, we are constantly looking to push boundaries and provide the most innovative solutions, both in technology and the way we do business. That’s why we are holding these conferences – to help our customers and partners drive innovation and spread our message across the country.”

