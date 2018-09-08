SAV’s AirMaster provides 1st class ventilation to former royal station

AirMaster Smart Ventilation Units from SAV Systems are providing discreet ventilation for visitors to the Old Royal Station in Ballater, Aberdeenshire. The AirMaster units are embedded in wall panels with only s

upply and extract grilles visible, to minimise the impact on the station’s historic interiors.

The Old Royal Station is the nearest rail station to Balmoral Castle and had close associations with the royal family since Queen Victoria’s time, until it was closed in the 1960s. After closure, it was opened as a tourist attraction but badly damaged by a fire in 2015. A £3m restoration project was launched, supported by the Prince of Wales and a number of organisations, including the Duke of Rothesay’s Dumfries House Trust.

The AirMaster units are providing tempered fresh air to visitors in the ‘Visit Scotland’ presentation area and a large, adjacent library. The exceptionally quiet operation of the AirMaster units was therefore a critical factor in their choice for this project.

Annually recommended servicing and adjustment to current operations via 1 x Orbit control panel per AirMaster unit can be achieved without interrupting visiting hours as access to the units is from adjacent storage rooms.