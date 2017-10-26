SAV’s AirMaster meets low noise criteria for radio broadcasting

Refurbishment of a studio and a media room at the University of Edinburgh’s student radio station has included installation of SAV Systems’ AirMaster mechanical ventilation with heat recovery units.

The student radio station was launched in October 1992 and is one of the longest running student broadcasting services. It was recently re-branded as an internet radio station called FreshAir.org.uk and its facilities were refurbished.

As both the studio and the media room are windowless there was a need for mechanical ventilation and AirMaster units were specified by The Keenan Consultancy for their ability to meet strict performance criteria. These included a requirement for very low noise levels during broadcasting, as well as demand controlled ventilation to align fan operation to variable occupancy levels, thereby optimising energy efficiency.

AirMaster delivers inherently quiet operation (35dBA at 1m) which can be further reduced by lowering fan speed (e.g. 30dBA at 1m at 80% of full throughput). In the case of FreshAir.org.uk, the fan speeds have been set to a maximum upper limit to ensure silent operation.

In addition, the units can attenuate external noise by at least 49dB to minimise intrusion of external noise.

Each AirMaster unit is controlled through an ORBIT control panel, using integrated CO 2 sensors to monitor indoor air quality and modulate ventilation rates in relation to occupancy.

The AirMaster units have been installed at high level in both spaces and are fitted with M5 air filtration as standard to ensure that occupants are protected from external pollutants. Filtration of both incoming and outgoing air safeguards heat exchanger performance by preventing fouling of surfaces.

Avoiding draughts was also an important consideration and this is achieved by a combination of the automatic inlet temperature control that is incorporated in all AirMaster units, combined with use of the Coanda effect to provide a smooth flow of fresh air across the ceiling.

Further information: www.sav-systems.com