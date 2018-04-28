SAV supplies AirMaster Smart Ventilation Unit to Southcraig School

An AirMaster Smart Ventilation Unit (SVU) from SAV Systems has helped to meet several design challenges for a new extension at Southcraig School in Ayr. AirMaster was specified by Davie & McCulloch on behalf of South Ayrshire Council.

The project has created a new meeting room that is ‘land locked’, with no windows to the outside. It was therefore necessary to install a mechanical ventilation system to ensure good indoor air quality (IAQ), whilst also avoiding draughts and ensuring occupants are not distracted by noise from supply and extract fans.

To meet these requirements, an AirMaster SVU has been recessed into the ceiling void with ducted connections to the outside. The unit is fitted with an integral carbon dioxide sensor to monitor indoor air quality and provide energy-efficient demand control ventilation via a Airlinq VIVA control panel, also supplied by SAV.

AirMaster SVUs prevent draughts in two ways. Automatic inlet temperature control ensures a minimum inlet temperature is maintained, regardless of external temperature. In parallel, the Coanda effect is used to move supply air across the ceiling, entraining room air and slowly increasing in temperature before it falls into the space.

Air filtration to M5 standard is also included to further protect IAQ and safeguard heat exchanger performance. At full throughput, AirMaster SVUs emit only 35 dB(A) at one metre and feature sound attenuation of at least 49 dB to minimise intrusion of external noise sources.

Further information: www.sav-systems.com