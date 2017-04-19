Saniflo launches raft of new products, new product catalogue and extended warranty

Saniflo – inventor of the macerator with more than 60 years’ experience and the number one in the UK macerator market – is launching a raft of new products featuring new technological advancements for the domestic and commercial plumbing sectors, a new product catalogue available now and an extended warranty for domestic products. The hassle-free, plug and play range is designed to be the best on the market featuring ease of installation and maintenance with new and improved noise and vibration reduction.

Firm favourites from the domestic range to have undergone improvements include Saniflo Up, Sanitop Up, Saniplus Up, Sanivite, Sanishower, Sanipro Up, Sanipack Up and the Saniwall Pro designed with Grohe cistern technology. An extra bonus across all new products in the domestic range is a special three-year extended warranty period – on top of the two-year standard warranty – once the product is registered. This unbeatable warranty period reflects Saniflo’s confidence in the new designs.

For the commercial sector, industry professionals will love the new and improved versions of commercial sector essentials Sanispeed +, Sanicubic 1, Sanicubic 2 Pro, Sanicubic 2 Classic, and Sanicubic 2 XL Single Phase and Sanicubic 2 XL Three Phase.

The easy to understand range of new Saniflo macerators and pumps is the most comprehensive to date with improved technology and quieter units with easier access than ever before, and as the outlet pipes remain identical, product replacement is swift and straightforward.

The new 2017 product catalogue features domestic and commercial products in an easy to navigate format, giving industry professionals all they need to specify the right product for each project, no matter how small and simple or large and complex a project may be.

Saniflo UK Customer Services and Marketing Manager, Ann Boardman, comments: “We’re very excited about the opportunities of 2017 after an impressive 2016, plus the launch of many innovative, fantastic new and improved products, the release of our new brochure with at-a-glance overviews of the entire range, in a stylish and simple to follow format and, of course, the extended warranty for domestic products.

“This is our strongest new product launch ever and we’ve got the all the macerators and pumps the sector needs. We may be market leader, but we continually innovate and improve our technology to ensure our products remain the best available, in terms of design, functionality, technology, cost effectiveness and longevity.”

To order your copy of the new Saniflo domestic and commercial product catalogue visit www.saniflo.co.uk