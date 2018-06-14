Saniflo launches customer friendly configurator

Saniflo has launched a new, user-friendly, interactive configurator that enables customers to specify the Kineduo bath most suitable for their needs at the click of a button. Available on the Kinedo website the configurator can be used by anyone with access to a computer, tablet or mobile – including showroom staff sitting with prospective customers, merchants who need to assess the options for sale and installers who are planning the installation on site.

The Kineduo bath is highly customisable and prior to the development of the configurator it was a manual task to add items such as the glass bath panels, grab rails and other options. Because of the range of possibilities (there are thousands of potential configurations) it was never possible to create a photo for every possible scenario and it was left to the imagination to work out how the final product would look. Now, it is a simple task to pick the right spec and view an image of the final product with the option of downloading a printable pdf. It’s even possible to find a local registered Kinedo installer on the website and to email the required specification with a view to obtaining a quote for the supply and fit of the bath.

Simple to use, available in real time and optimised for every platform the Kineduo configurator is a time saving device aimed at making life easier for customers. Its ingenuity has been acknowledged by suppliers of the bath who are now incorporating it into their own websites.

The link can be found here: http://www.kinedo.co.uk/shower-cubicles/kineduo/

www.saniflo.co.uk