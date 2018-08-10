Saniflo issues special edition coffee cup as part of 60 years of innovation celebrations

As part of the celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the invention of the Saniflo macerator, Saniflo UK – part of the SFA Group and a leading designer and manufacturer of pumps, macerators and shower cubicles – is giving away special edition re-usable coffee cups with the SFA 60th anniversary logo to attendees of the Saniflo Roadshow events and upcoming exhibitions. Saniflo UK is also holding a unique prize draw giving installers the chance to win EUR 6,000 every time they purchase a domestic macerator between now and 31 September 2018.

The third edition of Saniflo Roadshow, runs through autumn and between now and then will visit Plumb Centre in Bedford on 26 June, City Plumbing Supplies in Luton on 27 June and Tucker French in Epsom on 4 July with more dates and venues to be announced soon. Saniflo UK will also be present at PHEX in Manchester on 3-4 October and Chelsea on 14-15 November.

Saniflo UK Head of Marketing and Product Development, Ann Boardman, comments: “As an environmentally conscious manufacturer, we wanted to mark the diamond anniversary of the invention of the macerator by our parent group SFA with something useful and reusable, in addition to the EUR 6,000 Prize Draw. Many high-street brand coffee shops are encouraging people to bring their own re-usable coffee cup with them to shops and take-aways, so a reusable coffee cup with the SFA 60th anniversary logo is the perfect give-away.”

