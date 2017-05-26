Salisbury Group wins Facilities Management contract with FTSE 250 recruitment company PageGroup

Salisbury Group , the FM specialist, has been selected by PageGroup to provide a range of services, from maintenance and engineering through to compliance, for their 30 UK and Ireland sites.

The worldwide recruitment company, which trades under the brands of Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive, have decided to consolidate several maintenance contracts to Salisbury Group to streamline their costs and services requirements.

“We are delighted to have been appointed by PageGroup to provide their facilities management. PageGroup’s commitment to the professional success of its clients, candidates and employees, closely matches our own ethos that underscores our belief that there is a far better way to deliver effective FM services. Also, with their offices stretching from Aberdeen to Southampton, Dublin to Cambridge, we are proud to prove we can support and deliver local services with a national footprint,” said Andrew Lunt, Salisbury’s Managing Director, Operations

Chris Spratt, Director of Property and Facilities for UK, North America and RoW at PageGroup, said: ‘We wanted a supplier that treats us as a customer, not just an account number. A partner that places emphasis on making a personal connection with us to find out, and to meet, our requirements. Salisbury Group have impressed us with their commitment. It’s simplified, streamlined and ultimately improved our FM support immensely.”