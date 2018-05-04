Salisbury Group gets global award for Outstanding Innovation

Salisbury Group, the national facilities management and maintenance company, has been named winner of the Outstanding Innovation category at the 2018 Global Business Excellence Awards.

The Outstanding Innovation Award recognises the transformational improvements achieved by Salisbury Group in moving its safety and incident reporting process from paper to an app-based system. The change has reduced average incident reporting times from 15 minutes to 90 seconds and has provided a 50% saving in back-of-house administration. It has also improved report completion rates from 40% to 100% and has been very popular with Salisbury Group’s employees, who can access the system from any mobile or tablet device.

Due to their high profile, the Global Business Excellence Awards attract a wide range of entries from across the world, from large international PLCs and public sector organisations to dynamic and innovative SMEs. The winners all have one thing in common – they are truly outstanding at what they do.

The Global Business Excellence Awards pride themselves on having a large panel of independent expert judges who select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector. The chairman of the judging panel said the award recognised several factors:

“Salisbury Group has elevated health and safety into the digital age with its new app that replaces paper-based record keeping. Accidents and near misses can be recorded immediately, speeding up the response mechanism. The app has a built-in camera and photographs of the accident scene can be transmitted to a central unit – helping first responders and emergency crews work out how best they should respond. Another useful feature is that the app can be used without a mobile signal. This is a ground-breaking app that radically improves efficiency in health and safety and emergency response.”

Upon receiving the award, Ed Swales, CEO, Salisbury Group said: “This award recognises our ability to innovate for the benefit of our employees and customers. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure it was easy to use and met our objectives of simplifying and speeding up the reporting process, and significantly improving overall safety and health in the workplace. We thank the Global Business Excellence Awards for this honour.”